Police seeking owner of pickup destroyed by fire

On Friday, Bay St. George RCMP received the report of a pickup truck destroyed by fire on a dirt road in the area of the community of Jeffrey’s. The vehicle was located and has been identified as a Ford; However, no vehicle identification number was found on the remains of the truck. The investigation is ongoing and police are looking to contact the owner.



Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.