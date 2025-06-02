Police seeking information connected to downtown assault

The RNC is seeking help from the public with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault on George Street. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the west end of George Street, near the intersection of Adelaide Street, after a request for assistance from paramedics. Responding officers located a male with serious injuries lying on the ground in the area. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The RNC Major Crime Unit is actively investigating, and is looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the altercation or anyone with cell phone video from the area around the time of the event.

The RNC asks that anyone with information should contact police directly at 709-729-8000.