Police seeking help in locating stolen truck

Posted: August 16, 2023 3:17 pm
Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was stolen from a residence in Happy Valley-Goose Bay sometime between Aug. 7-14. The truck is grey in colour with NL license plate CB8 177.

Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the truck is asked to please contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383.

