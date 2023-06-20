Police seeking assistance to locate missing man

On Thursday, the RNC’s Corner Brook detachment received a report of a missing man.

Mason Davis, 32, hasn’t been seen or spoken with his family since early Monday morning. Mason Davis also goes by Mason Bennett NETT and is approximately 5’10” and 150 Lbs. He has hazel eyes, dark brown hair, and is dark skinned.

He was last seen by police on 18 June wearing a black toque, black sweater, black pants, and was carrying a backpack. He is known to walk with a pit bull terrier mix dog that is brown.

Police are concerned for his well-being and safety. If anyone has any information please call the Corner Brook Detachment of the RNC at 709-637-4100.