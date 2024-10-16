Police seeking assistance in locating missing St. John’s man

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man from St. John’s.

Michael Harvey, 59, was last seen on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024 at approximately 3:00 p.m. in the area of Kenmount Road, in St. John’s. Harvey is described as being about 5’10” tall, 175 pounds, and has brown eyes, grey medium-length hair, and a grey goatee. Harvey was last seen wearing a heather-burgundy short-sleeve shirt, a bluish-grey puffer jacket, light grey jeans, and sneakers.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Michael Harvey is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.crimestoppers.com.