Police seek information from public for wildfire investigation

As part of an ongoing investigation in collaboration with RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador, the Resource Enforcement Division of the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture continues to seek information related to the cause of recent wildfires in Conception Bay North.

Anyone who may have any information about wildfires in the areas of Small Point-Adam’s Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove or has witnessed suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Resource Enforcement Division, St. John’s Detachment, at 709-729-2192 or Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014.

The public can also report anonymously by calling 1-877-820-0999 or contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous reports can also be submitted online at www.stoppoaching.ca by following this link: www.stoppoaching.ca/make-a-complaint/