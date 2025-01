The RNC is searching for wanted person, James Wickham of St. John’s.

Wickham, 23, is accused of multiple thefts in the metro area, as well as trespassing and several breaches of court orders. He is described to be approximately 5’8” tall, with a slender build and long dark hair.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist in locating Wickham to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.