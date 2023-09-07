Police searching for missing St. John’s woman

Police are searching for missing person, Tara Randell, of St. John’s. The RNC is requesting the assistance of the community with locating the 36-year-old. Randell was last seen on Aug. 9, in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Randell is described to be about five feet and four inches tall, 120 pounds, with long brown hair and green eyes. There is no clothing description available for Randell. The RNC has concerns for her safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to her whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous.