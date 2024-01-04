Police searching for missing St. John’s woman

The RNC is requesting the assistance of the community in locating missing person, 54-year-old Angela Piercey. She was last seen in the Cashin Avenue area of St. John’s on Monday. PIERCEY has a medium build and light coloured hair. At the time she was last seen she was wearing a blue sweater with black leggings and black boots. Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.