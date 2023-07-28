Police searching for missing St. John’s teenager

The RNC is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, 19-year-old David Warren, of St. John’s. He was reported missing on Thursday, but was last seen in the east end of St. John’s on July 23.

Warren is described as six feet and one inch tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be wearing black sneakers. black pants, an orange T-shirt and an orange or black sweater when he was last seen. The RNC has concerns for Warren’s safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000.