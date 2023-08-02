News

Police searching for missing St. John’s man

By Web Team
Published on August 2, 2023 at 4:08 pm

The RNC is searching for missing man, Joe Whelan of Goulds. Whelan (1992-03-31) is about 5’9 and 185
lbs. He has black hair, black beard/mustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a
burgundy t-shirt and sneakers. He was last seen on Aug. 1, in the area of Windemere Road, Goulds.
The RNC are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Whelan, and request anyone who has
information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers

