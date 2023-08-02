Police searching for missing St. John’s man

The RNC is searching for missing man, Joe Whelan of Goulds. Whelan (1992-03-31) is about 5’9 and 185
lbs. He has black hair, black beard/mustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a
burgundy t-shirt and sneakers. He was last seen on Aug. 1, in the area of Windemere Road, Goulds.
The RNC are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Whelan, and request anyone who has
information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers
RCMP makes arrest after reports of erratic driverBy Web Team — 1 hour ago
Police arrested a 25-year-old Harbour Grace man for impaired driving early this morning. The RCMP received multiple reports of an erratic driver travelling along the Conception Bay Highway in Bay Roberts. Officers quickly located the vehicle.
The male driver failed a roadside breath test and was taken back to the detachment where he provided breath samples above the legal limit. He was charged with impaired driving. The driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded. He was released and is expected to appear in court at a later date. The investigation is continuing.Post Views: 47
RCMP investigating after utility trailer stolen in LourdesBy Marykate O'Neill — 4 hours ago
Bay St. George RCMP is investigating the theft of a trailer in the community of Lourdes that occurred sometime between July 22 and 29.
The four foot by eight foot utility trailer has a Newfoundland and Labrador license plate TJE932.
Anyone with information about this theft or the current whereabouts of the stolen trailer is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP or crime stoppers.Post Views: 70
IT’S A GO: Rowers competing today in the 205th running of the Royal St. John’s RegattaBy Mark Dwyer — 10 hours ago
It’s a go. Tens of thousands will flock to picturesque Quidi Vidi Lake today for the 205th running of the Royal St. John’s Regatta, which bills itself as the oldest organized sporting event in North America.
Over 70 crews will compete in 19 races today, culminating with the men’s and women’s championship races at 6:30 and 7 p.m. NTV – with hosts David Salter, Siobhan Duff and Mark Dwyer – will be live at pondside for the final two races in a special 90-minute broadcast.
The top men’s and women’s crews are back. Last summer, Hyflodraulic captured the triple crown in the women’s division, while NTV won a second-straight men’s title. However, the races are expected to be very competitive today with a number of teams capable of winning the women’s title. The men’s crown is also up for grabs with several teams hoping to win it all.
NTV will be providing live updates throughout the day, so stay tuned to ntv.ca for the latest results.
The Regatta is steeped in history. In 1818, there were less than 45,000 people living on this vast, majestic island. There was no formal government and – when rowing oars dug into the waters at the 1818 races – it was the fishing admirals who governed.
It would take almost a half a century before Canada would officially become a nation and, of course, almost another century before we’d even join the Canada Day party. Incredibly, The Royal St. John’s Regatta has survived a couple of world wars and the 1892 fire that literally flattened St. John’s and left 11,000 homeless. Years, decades and two centuries of rowers have etched their place into the history books and – although the passage of time have taken many of them – the Regatta legacy continues.
Thousands of rowers, stretching back generations, have pulled an oar on Quidi Lake over the past 205 years, although those earliest oarsmen actually raced on St. John’s harbor. Some have rowed just for fun – to simply say they did it – while others have made the sport their life’s passion..
Those travelling to pondside today, though, are there for much more than rowing. There’s games of chance, the party-like mood at pond side, the jarring sound of the starter’s gun and, for many, the tasty treats – whether it’s the French fries of today to the old crubeens of yesteryear. There’s something special about walking along the banks of Quidi Vidi, the same trek our ancestors also took to enjoy the races.Post Views: 214