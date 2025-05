The RNC is searching for Sandra Smith, reported missing from St. John’s.

The 76-year-old was last seen Wednesday, April 30 in the west end of downtown and was wearing a brown jacket, jeans, and navy sneakers.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.Â