Police searching for missing hunter

Police are is searching for a missing hunter, 67-year-old Gary Wells of Hughes Brook, who was last seen on Nov. 5. This morning, Corner Brook RCMP received the report and confirmed that Wells had departed his residence on an all-terrain vehicle Sunday past. He was believed to be headed to the area of Goose Arm Road, behind Hughes Brook.

Wells was wearing a black helmet and a black and grey woods jacket. The ATV is a grey 2017 Can-Am Outlander quad with NL licence plate VGV 338.

Search efforts are currently underway, including grounds searches by Bay of Island Ground Search and Rescue, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Corner Brook and Deer Lake Detachments. A helicopter with Provincial Air Services is on standby due to current weather conditions.

Corner Brook RCMP asks the public to immediately report any sightings of the ATV and to refrain from searching to allow effective search efforts by Police Dog Services. Anyone having information on the current location of Gary Wells is asked to contact Corner Brook RCMP at 709-634-4433.