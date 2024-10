The RNC have arrested wanted person, Todd Boland of St. John’s.

Boland, 51, was located by RNC officers and placed under arrest at approximately 11:35 a.m. in the area of Signal Hill in St. John’s. He will be held in custody to appear in Provincial Court on charges connected to escaping lawful custody.

The RNC responded to the area of Forest Road at approximately 9:40 a.m. today following a report that an inmate had escaped from Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.