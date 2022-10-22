Police search for missing teenager in St. John’s

Police are searching for missing teenager Kassidy Roberts of St. John’s.

The 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Kassidy is 5-foot-7 and has shoulder-length brown hair, glasses and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black sweatshirt, and white sneakers, with a purple school bag that has pink lines on it.

The RNC are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Kassidy Roberts, and request anyone who has information pertaining to her whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.