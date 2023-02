Police are searching for a missing teenager in St. John’s.

The RNC says 14-year-old Asil Togol of St. John’s was last seen in the Buckmaster’s Circle area at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Togol is described as being about 5’7’ in height, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair.

The RNC request anyone who has information to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.