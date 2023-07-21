Police search for missing Sheshatshiu teenager

Sheshatshiu RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Naveah Rich.
Rich, who is not old enough to possess a driver’s licence, is believed to be operating a dark coloured 2017 Jeep Wrangler and is possibly travelling between Sheshatshiu and Labrador City. She was last seen at her residence at approximately 10:30 p.m. last night.
The vehicle is dark grey/black in colour, with Quebec license plate number H25 ZDD.
Anyone having information on the current location of Naveah Rich or the described vehicle is asked to immediately to Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700, or call 911.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nlcrimestoppers.com. You can also use the P3Tips app.