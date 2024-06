The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is searching for missing person William Scott Gregory.

The 51-year-old was last seen in centre city area of St. John’s on June 6. Gregory is described as six feet tall and 177 punds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Gregory is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.