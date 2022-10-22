Police search for missing man Brandon Saunders

Police are searching for missing person Brandon Saunders of St. John’s.

The RNC says Saunders, 27, was last seen on Jan. 16 in the area of Duckworth Street. He’s described as being about five feet and seven inches tall, 175 pounds, and has light brown hair, possibly shaved and wears clear rimmed glasses. Saunders was last seen wearing a brown coat, blue jeans and black boots.

The RNC, request that anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Ssaunders contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.