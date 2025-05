Police say multiple youths were injured at a field party in Torbay Saturday night.

The RNC was called to an “open area” in Torbay around 10:30 p.m. They had been alerted to a field party where multiple youths had been bear-maced and one other youth was suffering from a wound.

The matter is under investigation. The RNC had issued warnings ahead of the long weekend, advising parents to talk to their teenagers about the dangers of unsupervised field parties.