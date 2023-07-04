Police roll out more information on awareness campaign on outlaw motorcycle gangs

RCMP are rolling out more information on their awareness campaign on outlaw motorcycle gangs.
These organized crime groups, under the common term ‘One Per Cent Club’ distinguishes outlaw motorcycle riders from the majority of motorcycle enthusiasts who are law abiding citizens. The “one per cent club” is worn as a symbol by outlaw bikers, often seen as a pin, patch or tattoos.
A new page launched by the RCMP shares information on characteristics, the presence and impacts of these groups in Canada, and what you can do to help.
RCMP say you can do your part by reporting suspicious or illegal activity by contacting local police or crime stoppers.
