Police roll out more information on awareness campaign on outlaw motorcycle gangs

Members of the RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a call of a weapons offence in the East End of St. John’s around 2:40 A.M. this morning. When police approached the residence, the male had a short interaction with police before running out the back door.

Police containment was set up and the RNC K-9 was able to track the male who was hiding in the backyard of a nearby property.

Police then arrested the 34-year-old male and charged him with several breaches of court orders; conveying him to the lockup for court.