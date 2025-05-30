Police responds to report of suspicious vehicle, driver arrested in possession of stolen truck

Following the report of a suspicious parked vehicle near a residential property in Stephenville, 32-year-old James Marche was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and was arrested by Bay St. George RCMP on May 30.

Shorty before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, police received and responded to the report. Officers located Marche sleeping inside the truck with the ignition running. No signs of impairment were detected. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen from a residential property in Stephenville Crossing on May 14. Marche was also found to be in breach of court ordered conditions. He was arrested. Inside the vehicle, police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine.

Marche is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of stolen property

Faliure to comply with a release order – two counts



The truck was seized as part of the investigation which is ongoing.