Police respond to report of suspected impaired driver; man arrested for impaired operation

Following a report of a suspected impaired driver on June 17, a 60-year-old man was arrested by Clarenville RCMP for impaired operation.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. yesterday, police received the report of a possible impaired driver. A short time later, officers located the described vehicle, which was unregistered, pulled over on the Trans Canada Highway near the Bonavista turnoff. The driver’s side door of the vehicle was open, partially blocking the east bound lane and impeding traffic. The driver, who was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, showed signs of alcohol impairment. Open alcohol was observed inside the car. The man was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and was transported to Clarenville Detachment where he provided breath samples that were four times the legal limit.

The man’s vehicle was impounded and his license suspended. The driver was released to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired operation. He was also ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating an unregistered vehicle and having open alcohol inside the vehicle.