Police responds to report of man passed out behind wheel, arrests driver

A driver was arrested by Holyrood RCMP early Wednesday morning, following a report received from a concerned citizen who spotted someone that appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to a report from a passerby who spotted an unknown male, possibly in distress, who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of a SUV on the Main Road in Brigus Junction.

As police were responding, the vehicle was involved in a minor rear end collision with another passenger car. No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment. He refused to provide suitable breath samples roadside and was arrested. His vehicle was impounded.

Fifty-five-year-old Donald Gillingham of Holyrood has been charged criminally with failure or refusal to comply with a demand. He was also ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle with a suspended or cancelled licence.

He appeared in court Thursday morning, and is expected to appear in court next on August 12, 2025. Gillingham also has three similar charges before the courts: two failure or refusal to comply with a demand charges, and one for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.