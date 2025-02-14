Police responds to report of impaired driver, man arrested

A 42-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation by Gander RCMP on Feb. 13 after the report of a suspected impaired driver.

Shortly after 10 a.m. yesterday, police received the report of a suspected impaired driver travelling through Gander. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of impairment, failed a roadside breath test, and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were over three times the legal limit. His driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded. The man was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation.