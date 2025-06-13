Police respond to report of dangerous driving and disturbance at Legion in Spaniard’s Bay; off-road vehicle operator arrested

Following the report of dangerous driving and a disturbance at the Royal Canadian Legion in Spaniard’s Bay on June 12, 31-year-old Joshua Gilbert was arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of an off-road vehicle being operated in a dangerous manner in the area of the Royal Canadian Legion. The operator, identified as Gilbert, screamed at patrons both inside and outside of the establishment. He also damaged property, including a vehicle on the parking lot.

Upon police arrival, Gilbert, who was not wearing a helmet, drove by police on a quad at a high rate of speed, screaming and making gestures at the officer. Information received as part of the investigation determined that prior to police arrival, the off-road vehicle had been operating on the roadway, doing wheelies and burnouts and traveling at a high rate of speed. The quad struck and damaged a guard rail nearby and struck a vehicle parked on the parking lot of the Legion.

Gilbert was arrested at a residence in Spaniard’s Bay without incident. He was held in police custody overnight and appears in court today. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Dangerous operation

Causing a disturbance

Mischief under $5000.00 – damage to property

The investigation is ongoing with further charges pending under the Off-Road Vehicles Act.