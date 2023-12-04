Police responds to numerous impaired driving crashes and arrests a number of impaired drivers

Police responded to a number of serious crashes over the weekend involving suspected impaired drivers and arrested a number of other motorists for impaired driving offences.

On Friday night, shortly before 11:00 p.m., Deer Lake RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Deer Lake near Junction Brook. The driver, a 59-year-old man, who was assessed by paramedics at the scene, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, he provided breath samples nearly twice the legal limit.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., on Saturday, Holyrood RCMP responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Salmonier Line. The driver of one vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Additionally, the man showed signs of impairment and was transported to the Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries. Blood samples were obtained at the hospital and an impaired driving investigation is continuing. The driver of the other vehicle had injuries that were non-life-threatening.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Bay St. George RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Sheaves Cove. The driver, a 27-year-old man, showed signs of drug impairment. Back at the detachment, the man completed a drug influence evaluation. The investigation is continuing to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate.

Later Sunday evening, at approximately 8:00 p.m. Corner Brook RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Mount Moriah. Officers attended the scene and spoke with the driver, a 47-year-old man, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired driving. Back at the detachment, the driver provided breath samples nearly four times above the limit.

In addition to these investigations, four other individuals were arrested over the weekend for impaired driving offences. Two men were arrested for alcohol impaired driving, including an 81-year-old man arrested by Clarenville RCMP in Weybridge and a 49-year-old man arrested in Bay Roberts by Bay Roberts RCMP. Both men provided breath samples that were above the legal limit. Two men were arrested for drug impaired driving, including a 58-year-old man arrested in Gander by Gander RCMP, and a 20-year-old man arrested in Mobile by Ferryland RCMP. Blood samples were obtained from both of these drivers.

Each driver was released from custody. Those who provided breath samples received licence suspensions and are set to appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired driving. The remaining investigations where blood samples were collected or drug influence evaluations were completed, are continuing to determine if charges are appropriate.

A number of other motorists throughout the province received roadside driver’s licence suspensions for having blood alcohol concentrations above the provincial limit.