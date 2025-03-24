Police responds to disturbance; suspect fled from police, crashed vehicle and arrested for impaired operation

Forty-seven-year-old Chad Sinnicks of Hawke’s Bay was arrested for impaired operation and a number of other offences by Port Saunders RCMP on March 22, after crashing a vehicle on Route 430 near Port Saunders.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., police received a report of a disturbance at a commercial property in Reef’s Harbour involving an assault, threats and property damage. Sinnicks, who was identified as the involved suspect, left the area in a vehicle prior to police arrival and was suspected to be driving while impaired.

A short time, later, officers located the described vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from police and became out of sight. Police continued south on Route 430 looking for the suspect vehicle which was located a few minutes later in a ditch on the side of the highway. Sinnicks was arrested for impaired operation and was transported to the detachment. He provided breath samples that were above the legal limit.

Chad Sinnicks is set to appear in court at a later date to face the following criminal charges:

Impaired operation

Impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration above 80 mgs%

Flight from police

Assault

Uttering Threats

Mischeif under $5000.00 – property damage

Various offences of the Highway Traffic Act

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending.