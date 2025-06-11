Police responds to disturbance in residential area of Harbour Main, man arrested and charged

Following a report of a disturbance in a residential area of Harbour Main on June 9, 22-year-old Morgan Hatcher was arrested by Holyrood RCMP. He is charged with a number of criminal offences.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police received the report from an individual who was threatened by a man holding a knife. While responding, police received information identifying the man as Hatcher and further information that he was now in possession of an axe.

Hatcher was arrested on the property without further incident and was taken into police custody. A large knife and an axe were seized from the property. Hatcher, who is currently on probation, is charged with the following criminal offences:

Uttering threats

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Breach of a probation order

He appeared in court on June 10 and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is on June 12. The investigation is continuing.