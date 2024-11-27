Police respond to ATV crash in Robinsons, operator arrested for impaired driving

A 64-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation by police following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred in Robinsons last night.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 26, police received a report of the crash. A side-by-side ATV departed the Main Road in Robinsons, flipped over and came to rest in a ditch. The single occupant was transported from the scene in an ambulance prior to police arrival.

Police went to Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville and spoke with the operator who showed signs of alcohol impairment. The man, who was suspended from driving, was arrested and refused a blood demand.

He is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation and refusing a blood demand. The man was served a ticket for driving while suspended and his licence was further suspended. The ATV was seized and impounded.