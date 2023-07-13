News

Police respond to stabbing in St. John’s Wednesday evening

By Web Team
Published on July 13, 2023 at 8:46 am

The RNC reports a man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in the capital city. Police say the incident happened in the area of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive just after 7 o’clock.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. Police also say that the act was not random and there is no risk to public safety.

Post Views: 0



Scroll to top