Police respond to serious incident in centre of St. John’s

Police are asking for the public’s help after a serious incident in the centre of St. John’s.

The RNC responded to a serious incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road. The investigation is ongoing and details will follow at a later time, but the RNC is restricting access to the area at this time.

Police do not believe there to be any immediate concerns to public safety at this time. They had asked pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area, but they have since reopened access to the area.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist, or any video footage in the area of Mayor Avenue, Newtown Road, or surrounding area during the hours of 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., please contact the RNC. You can contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.