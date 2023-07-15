Police respond to collisions on Avalon Peninsula

Holyrood RCMP are on the scene of a serious accident on the Trans-Canada Highway near Soldier’s Pond, closing the east bound lanes.

The east bound lanes are currently impassable with traffic being diverted through Holyrood via Salmonier Line or Holyrood Access Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, the RNC has closed a portion of the Robert E. Memorial Drive in Goulds due to a two-vehicle accident. The road is closed to traffic heading in both directions. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.