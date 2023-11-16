Police requesting public’s assistance in locating missing St. John’s man

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is

seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person Basil Young, age 62 years.



On Tuesday, November 14, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a missing person report concerning Basil Young. Basil was last seen in the area of Craigmiller Ave in St. John’s, NL sometime on November 6th, 2023.



Basil Young is described as being 5’5”, 140lbs with grey hair when last seen.



The RNC Major Crime Unit is continuing the search and is seeking the assistance of the general public. Anyone who has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Basil Young is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.