Police requesting assistance in locating man missing in St. John’s

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person, Joshua Compton, of Wabush, Labrador.

Compton was last seen on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the area of Jasper Street in St. John’s, NL. Compton is described as being about 5’11” – 6′ tall, 230 pounds, and has hazel eyes, brown hair, and a light brown goatee. Compton was last seen wearing a tan- and cream-coloured jacket, cream-coloured pants, beige short-sleeve shirt, dark tan-coloured boots, and was wearing a silver chain with a cross on it.

At this time there are concerns for Compton’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Joshua Compton is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.