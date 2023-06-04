Police request assistance in locating missing autistic teen

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are requesting assistance from the general public in locating a missing teen.

Seventeen year old Tristan Karr was last seen in the area of Windgap Road in Torbay at about 4:15 p.m. on the afternoon of Sunday, June 4, 2023. Karr is described as being five feet seven inches tall, of thin build, with chin-length curly brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing black pants, a dark grey hoodie, and had a small backpack.

If anyone believes they may have seen Karr, they are asked to not approach him and to instead call the RNC. Karr is autistic and non-verbal so he may be confused and put himself in further danger.

Anyone having any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Tristan Karr is asked to contact the RNC at 709-728-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You may also provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com