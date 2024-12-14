Police reminding residents to protect their homes

With many people travelling over the holidays, the RNC is providing steps residents can take to secure their homes this season.

Homeowners should ensure all windows and doors are locked and your alarm system is on. Homes should also be well-lit inside and outside. Use curtains and blinds to keep all gifts and valuables out of sight.

Do not store spare keys in your vehicle or within arm’s reach of a window or door. Outside, store items such as ladders and garbage bins so they cannot be used to gain access to a second storey.

If you are away from home for an extended period, use light timers or motion-activated sensors. Ask a trusted neighbor or friend to check on your property while you’re away.

Trim trees and shrubs to remove potential hiding places.

Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.