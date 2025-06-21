Police reminding motorists to drive safely over summer months

Summer weather has arrived across the province and the RCMP is reminding motorists to drive safely, drive sober and wear a seatbelt.

The reminder comes as police reports both increased traffic volumes and increased speeds. Over a short period of time on Thursday, June 12, RCMP Traffic Services East stopped nine motorists for speeding. Six of these were traveling at speeds more than 31 km/ h above the posted speed limit, including one driver traveling 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Police officers have also reported some close calls of being struck while conducting traffic stops, as other drivers to abide by the Move Over law. Motorists are required to reduce their speed by 30km/h below the posted speed limit and, if possible, change lanes to avoid the lane where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or roadside workers are stopped with flashing lights.

Each summer, police see a spike in the amount of roadway fatalities: heavier traffic volumes and increased speeds on our roadways correlate to the increased number of deaths.

So far in 2025, RCMP NL has responded to four fatal incidents resulting in four deaths. Three of these have occurred since the beginning of June.

In 2024, RCMP NL responded to 29 fatal incidents resulting in 33 deaths. Twelve of these occurred between the months of June and September.

If you observe a motorist traveling in a dangerous manner, or suspect they may be impaired, please immediately contact your local police to make a report or call 911.