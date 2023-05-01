Police release more information on suspicious death in downtown St. John’s

The RNC released more information Monday on a suspicious death that happened in downtown St. John’s this weekend.

Officers located an injured man lying on the ground in the area of Sebastian Court around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police called an ambulance and the 25-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The RNC will work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses or video footage in the area of downtown St. John’s surrounding Sebastian Court from midnight to 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. Although the investigation is in its early stages, it is believed the incident was not random.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere