Police presence at Paradise home

Many residents in the Trails End subdivision of Paradise have been on edge this week as a result of a large police presence at a home in the neighbourhood.

Several police vehicles, including the forensic identification unit, were at 6 Trails End Drive for at least three days. An evidence tent was set up in the back yard, with bright lights seen at night.

The vehicles left this morning and the tent was dismantled.

When NTV inquired, the RNC remained tight-lipped, but indicated information will be made available soon.