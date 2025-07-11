Police partners with the forestry and agriculture and Transport Canada to patrol area waterways

Deer Lake RCMP is partnering with the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture and Transport Canada to patrol Deer Lake and the Upper Humber River this summer. Officers will be out on our shores and waterways to enforce and educate the public on boating and water safety and regulations, as well as relevant fishing laws and regulations.

With summer in full swing, more people are out on the water using pleasure crafts. Boaters are reminded that every vessel must be equipped with approved and appropriately fitted lifejackets or personal floatation devices (PFDs) for each person on board. When operating a personal watercraft (like a Sea-Doo or Jet Ski), you must wear your lifejacket or PDF at all times.

All boat and personal watercraft operators must be at least 16 years of age and complete a valid safety course accreditation. You are also required to be in possession of your Pleasure Craft Operator Card when operating any boat.

Police will be checking for impaired and dangerous operation and violations of the Criminal Code. It is a criminal offense to operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In Newfoundland and Labrador boat passengers may only consume alcohol on board if the boat is anchored or docked. Police will also be ensuring compliance with the Canada Shipping Act and assisting Resource Enforcement Officers with the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture with their enforcement efforts under natural resource-based legislation.