Police notified of O’Donel High School ‘initiation’ activities, administration says

Two-and-a-half weeks before school begins, the administration of a Mount Pearl high school has sent a letter to parents warning of offensive and potentially criminal initiation activities taking place among its students.

The letter to parents of O’Donel High School said information has been received that a group of senior students have crafted a list of tasked designed to “initiate” some new students, particularly those in Grade 10.

Many of the activities are said to have begun today and are criminal acts, such as harassment, abuse, exploitation and vandalism. Some others are racists in nature or could have health-related consequences, it says. They include posting and sharing nude photos, consuming vape juice and putting foreign objects in their bodies.

“Please be advised we have shared this information with the RNC, as similar activities in the past have seriously impacted students and resulted in police investigations,” the letter reads.

The administration, including principal Sheldon March, said students found participating in initiation activities will face consequences when they return to school.