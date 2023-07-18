Police nab motorcycle driver going173km/h

Police stopped a motorcycle travelling at an intense speed yesterday.
RNC clocked the bike going 173 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Robert E Howlett Memorial Drive. The driver was ticketed, and the motorcycle was seized.
