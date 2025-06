On Monday afternoon the RNC were monitoring traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in the area of Paddy’s Pond near St. John’s.

An officer observed a vehicle travelling 181 km/h in the 100 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was completed, which resulted in the 29-year-old male driver receiving summary offence tickets for driving over 51 km/h over the posted limit and having expired vehicle registration.

The driver had his license suspended and his vehicle was impounded.