A 36-year-old male was arrested over the weekend after going through vehicles in the west end of St. John’s. It was Saturday evening when a caller reported to police that a male was going through his vehicle, and when the vehicle owner confronted the man, he flashed an edged weapon. Police arrested the suspect without incident.

He has been charged with assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a break and enter tool, mischief and failure to comply with a court order.