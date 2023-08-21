Police make multiple arrests over the weekend

It was a busy day for members of the RNC, as police responded to multiple calls of assaults on Saturday afternoon. First, a 29-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Shea Heights. On scene, police located two individuals – one with visible injuries not deemed to be life threatening. Shortly after, police received a call to a home in the center city where they arrested a 49-year-old man for assaulting another resident. Members of the RNC were then called to the Avalon Mall where police arrested a 34-year-old woman, charged with uttering threats against staff at the mall. All three were arrested and held to appear in court.