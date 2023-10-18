Police make multiple arrests following traffic stop

Three people – 50-year-old Gary Campbell of Irishtown-Summerside, 44-year-old Stephen Goudie of Deer Lake and 22-year-old Chloe Young of Deer Lake – were arrested by the RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West at a traffic stop in Deer Lake on Tuesday.

As part of an ongoing investigation, JFO West, with assistance from Deer Lake RCMP, stopped a vehicle on Sixth Avenue in Deer Lake. The three occupants were arrested and searched. Inside the vehicle, police located and seized approximately 28 grams of cocaine, a quantity of cash and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

All three are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. Young was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Young and Goudie were released from custody and are set to appear in court at later dates.

The investigation is continuing.