Police make multiple arrests following theft investigation

As part of an investigation into a theft of items from a vehicle on Sep. 24, 2023, Harbour Grace RCMP conducted a traffic stop, located the two suspects and arrested the driver for impaired driving. Shortly before noon on Sunday, police received a report of a theft from a vehicle while parked on Adelaide Street in Carbonear. A number of items were stolen from inside the vehicle. Surveillance footage captured the involved vehicle.

The vehicle was located on Harvey Street in Harbour Grace. A traffic stop was conducted and two women, ages 42 and 26, who were found in possession of the stolen items, were arrested.

The 26-year-old driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment and tested positive for cannabis on roadside drug screening equipment. The investigation is continuing to determine if charges of drug impaired driving are appropriate.

The driver faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime and a breach of probation. The passenger is facing a charge of theft under $5,000.