Police make fourth arrest in armed robbery

Deer Lake RCMP have arrested a fourth person in connection an armed robbery in Deer Lake on the weekend. Shane White was arrested Thursday and will be in court today.
Three people, 28-year-old Jake Williams, 27-year-old Jared Healey, and 25-year-old Brianna Lavers were already arrested by police.
On July 16, at about 4:15 a.m., police responded to the report of a robbery involving a firearm. The victim was assaulted and robbed at gun point while seated in a parked vehicle in a parking lot in Deer Lake. A quantity of drugs, a bank card and an iPad were stolen from the victim.
Jake Williams is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Extortion using a firearm
- Robbery using a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Assault with a weapon
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Breach of a court release order – seven counts
Jared Healey is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Extortion using a firearm
- Robbery using a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Lavers is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Extortion using a firearm
- Robbery using a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Shane White is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Extortion using a firearm
- Robbery using a firearm
- Assault
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Breach of a court release order
- Fail to attend court
A firearm, believed to be used during this crime, was recovered.
All evidence obtained up to this point in the investigation support that this incident was not a random act. The investigation is continuing.