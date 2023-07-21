News

Police make fourth arrest in armed robbery

By Web Team
Published on July 21, 2023 at 9:23 am

Deer Lake RCMP have arrested a fourth person in connection an armed robbery in Deer Lake on the weekend. Shane White was arrested Thursday and will be in court today.

Three people, 28-year-old Jake Williams, 27-year-old Jared Healey, and 25-year-old Brianna Lavers were already arrested by police. 

On July 16, at about 4:15 a.m., police responded to the report of a robbery involving a firearm.  The victim was assaulted and robbed at gun point while seated in a parked vehicle in a parking lot in Deer Lake.  A quantity of drugs, a bank card and an iPad were stolen from the victim. 

Jake Williams is charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Extortion using a firearm
  • Robbery using a firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Breach of a court release order – seven counts

Jared Healey is charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Extortion using a firearm
  • Robbery using a firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

Lavers is charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Extortion using a firearm
  • Robbery using a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Shane White is charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Extortion using a firearm
  • Robbery using a firearm
  • Assault
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Breach of a court release order
  • Fail to attend court

A firearm, believed to be used during this crime, was recovered.

All evidence obtained up to this point in the investigation support that this incident was not a random act.  The investigation is continuing.

