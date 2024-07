Thanks to information received from the public, both individuals were identified and charges of theft are pending. Bay St. George RCMP is investigating a recent theft that occurred on June 27, at Canadian Tire in Stephenville.

Two men, believed to be in their 50s or 60s, entered the business and stole a number of tools with an approximate total value of more than $900. The pair departed the scene in a small red hatchback car.

The investigation is continuing.